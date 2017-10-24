Get Familiar: Ric Hassani – Believe
Following the release of his debut album titled “The African Gentleman”, listen to “Believe” which is the Fourth Single off the Album after Gentleman, Only You, and Sweet Mother.
If you haven’t listened to the Eleven Track Album, get it now! The Album is available on iTunes and on all major digital music platforms.
There is also a Deluxe Version of the album which includes features from Nigeria’s TJan, Johnny Drille, YungL, M.I. Abaga, Malawi’s Sonyezo and Tay Grin and Angola’s Cabo Snoop!
Enjoy!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post Get Familiar: Ric Hassani – Believe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!