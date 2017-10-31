‘Get off my d***’- Emtee tells haters after manhood slip – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
'Get off my d***'- Emtee tells haters after manhood slip
Times LIVE
Emtee has stood tall despite the frenzy that erupted around leaked pictures of his manhood, after he accidentally shared a video on Instagram live on Monday. It's been 24hours since screenshots of the rapper's penis, which was captured by followers …
#EmteeChallenge: Social media reacts to Emtee's 'manhood' slip
Twitter Hilarious Reaction to Emtee manhood.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!