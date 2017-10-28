Getting to the bottom of the Mugabe WHO goodwill ambassador saga – Independent Online
Getting to the bottom of the Mugabe WHO goodwill ambassador saga
At an international conference on non-communicable diseases, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organisation director general, recently named Zimbabwe president, Robert Mugabe, as a new WHO “goodwill ambassador” on …
