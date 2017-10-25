Ghanaian Actress, Jackie Appiah Receives Afroglobal Television Excellence Awards
Popular Ghanaian Actress, Jackiah Appiah has received a certificate for her Afroglobal Television Excellence Awards for achievement in Entertainment from the Parliament of Canada. It was signed on behalf of
The post Ghanaian Actress, Jackie Appiah Receives Afroglobal Television Excellence Awards appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!