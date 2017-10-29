Ghanaian Footballer Asamoah Gyan acquires License to Operate Airline

Captain of the Ghanaian football team Asamoah Gyan has reportedly acquired a license to operate an airline. According to My Joy Online, the announcement was made by the Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, at the African Airshow on Thursday. The airline, expected to carry the footballer’s nickname “Baby Jet Airlines,” will begin operations with cargo handling, before expanding to passenger […]

The post Ghanaian Footballer Asamoah Gyan acquires License to Operate Airline appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

