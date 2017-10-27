Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ghana’s Torgah hopeful of defending Nigeria Masters title – The Eagle Online

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Ghana's Torgah hopeful of defending Nigeria Masters title
The Eagle Online
Ghana's Vincent Torgah says he is hopeful of defending his title at the ongoing West Africa Golf Tour's Nigeria Masters at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the tour, the second major

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.