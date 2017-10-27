Ghana’s Torgah hopeful of defending Nigeria Masters title – The Eagle Online
|
Ghana's Torgah hopeful of defending Nigeria Masters title
The Eagle Online
Ghana's Vincent Torgah says he is hopeful of defending his title at the ongoing West Africa Golf Tour's Nigeria Masters at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the tour, the second major …
