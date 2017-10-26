Ghost towns in Raila strongholds, Kisumu IEBC officials avoid ‘suicide’ – The Star, Kenya

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Ghost towns in Raila strongholds, Kisumu IEBC officials avoid 'suicide'
Ghost towns and low turnout were the cases in NASA strongholds early Thursday morning, when voting in the presidential rerun began. With a divided country, few woke up early to cast their votes as they did on August 8. President Uhuru Kenyatta was …
Kenyan police guard IEBC officesBusinessGhana
Roads blocked, no IEBC staff and voting material; and polling stations double padlocked – the situation in Kisumu countyTUKO.CO.KE

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

