Gifty Powers celebrates 24th birthday with emotional post

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Gifty is supposedly celebrating her 24th birthday. She penned an emotional post about how she lost her father, and how it affected her special day many years ago with lasting effects till today. She shared her birthday cake and wrote; Yes it’s true i hate birthdays or anything that concerns birthdays …

The post Gifty Powers celebrates 24th birthday with emotional post appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

