Gifty Powers celebrates her 24th birthday

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Controversial BBN’s Gifty Powers who revealed how her father’s death affected her birthday many years ago with lasting effects till date, said she’s celebrating her 24th birthday today. The actress wrote; “Yes it’s true i hate birthdays or anything that concerns birthdays because it was on my birthday my dad passed away😢 so growing up without a …

