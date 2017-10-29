Girl kills uncle over alleged rape

By Emeka Mamah

A 22-year-old girl has been arrested by the police in Enugu State for allegedly killing her uncle who reportedly tried to rape her.

The suspect, identified as Tina Rebecca Sunday, reportedly killed Friday Matthew, 48, at an uncompleted building located at Independence Layout, Enugu, on Tuesday.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the police in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, said the suspect kicked her uncle in the groin before hitting him with stone when he tried to fight back.

The statement read in part, “A 22-year-old girl has been nabbed by the operatives of the New Haven Division of the Nigeria Police, Enugu State Command for allegedly killing her uncle in Enugu. The suspect who said she hailed from Ikot Udobang Ukanafon, Akwa Ibom State but living with the now deceased uncle at a building site located at Ezilo Street axis of Independence Layout, confessed that the uncle, who was about 48 years old, was fond of making sexual overtures at her which she never liked.

“She further told the police that on that the fateful day, at about 8.30pm when she was lying down while expecting the deceased’s 10-year-old son, Thankgod Friday, whom she had sent to go and buy sugar for her, the uncle, believing her to be sleeping, tried to have carnal knowledge of her…

“She said Friday caused her to wake up forcefully and in a bid to save herself from the attack by her uncle, kicked him on his scrotum and this angered the uncle who became violent and in the ensuing struggle, she headed for a stone near the door which she used in hitting his cheek.

“The suspect further disclosed that following the development, he fell down and became unconscious and later gave up the ghost.”

The post Girl kills uncle over alleged rape appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

