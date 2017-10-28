Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Girl kills uncle over rape

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 22 year old girl has been arrested by the police in Enugu State for allegedly killing her uncle who reportedly tried to rape her.

The suspect who the police identified as one Tina Rebecca Sunday, reportedly killed Friday Matthew, 48, at an uncompleted building at Indepence Layout, Enugu, Tuesday evening.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The deceased and the suspect who hailed from Ikot Udobang, Ukanafon in Akwa Ibom State.

The post Girl kills uncle over rape appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.