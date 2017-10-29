Pages Navigation Menu

Girona Humble Real Madrid

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Champions Real Madrid suffered an embarrassing defeat at La Liga first-timers Girona and are now eight points behind league leaders Barcelona. Real’s world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo was closely marked by former Middlesbrough centre-back Bernardo, but it was the Portuguese’s shot which goalkeeper Yassine Bounou parried for Isco’s opener. Girona continued to go…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

