Girona stun Real Madrid in Laliga

Real Madrid suffered their second defeat of the season as they were stunned 2-1 by newly promoted side 2-1 against Girona on Sunday. Goals from Cristhian Stuani and Portu in four second-half minutes cancelled out Isco’s opener for Madrid as Real fell eight points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona after just 10 games. Madrid were …

