Glo excites subscribers with jumbo offers

Existing and new subscribers on Nigeria’s fully integrated telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, are in for a swell time as the network rolls out two major offers, the Everyday Bonanza and Glo Jumbo SIM.

The two offers are bound to raise the bar in customer appreciation in the country, with the Everyday Bonanza giving thousands of the network subscribers mouth-watering prizes worth hundreds of millions in Naira, ranging from Flat Screen LED TV sets, 4G-LTE phones, to generators, refrigerators, Microwave ovens and 4G-LTE MiFis will be won every day for the duration of the offer. The icing on the cake for the offer is that on every Sunday, while the offer lasts, one lucky Glo subscriber will win a brand new car every Sunday.

The second offer, the new Glo Jumbo SIM, comes with an amazing N200,000 worth of free airtime. This is indeed a landmark offer as it marks the first time any operator will pre-load SIM cards with such a whopping amount of airtime value, which can be used for calls, SMS and data.

The two offers were formally introduced at a media launch held at Mike Adenuga Towers (MAT), Victoria Island, Lagos, head office of the company on Monday. The event was attended by Glo brand ambassadors, representatives of the Nigerian Communications Commission, the Nigerian Lottery Regulation Commission (NLRC) and select members of the media.

Globacom’s Regional Chief Marketing Officer, Ashok Israni, while explaining the details of the offerings at the colourful ceremony, said 50 lucky Glo subscribers would win television sets every Monday (750 TV sets in total), 150 subscribers would win 4G-LTE Smartphones every Tuesday (2250 in total), 100 subscribers would win generating sets every Wednesday (1,400 in total), 100 subscribers would take home refrigerators every Thursday (1,400 total), 200 winners of Microwave ovens every Friday (2,800 total), while 650 subscribers would walk home with 4G-LTE MiFis on Saturdays (9,100 total).

Top of the prizes are 14 brand new Hyundai Accent cars to be won by lucky subscribers, every Sunday.

On how the Everyday Bonanza works, Israni added that all a subscriber needs to do to qualify for these life-impacting prizes is to recharge his or her phone with at least N100 worth of credit. Each N100 credit purchased entitles a subscriber to an entry. In essence, a subscriber who recharges his or her phone with N1000 credit automatically gets 10 entries. Post-paid customers are not left out. Every N100 usage on their line qualifies as an entry to the daily draw. Furthermore, purchase of eTop-up, SIMs and data products from any Gloworld outlet will give the subscriber additional entries into the daily draws.

“So the more recharge a subscriber makes, the more entries he gets and consequently the greater the chance to win quality gifts everyday!” said Israni.

Speaking on the second offer, Israni said this is a Special JUMBO SIM which gives the Glo subscriber value that is not only unprecedented but also unimaginable in Nigeria’s telecoms industry. According to him, anybody who buys the new JUMBO SIM for N100 will automatically have an airtime value of N200,000 preloaded on the SIM. This airtime will however be unlocked as the subscriber recharges his or her phone until it is fully depleted.

Existing customers who want to enjoy this bounty can opt in by dialling *224#.“With these two offers, I can proudly say that Nigerians should look no further than Glo as their preferred telecom service provider,” said Israni, adding, that whilst other operators are squeezing costs, Glo has elected to remain faithful to its esteemed customers and Nigerians as a whole by rewarding and empowering them.

He called on telecom subscribers to continue to support Globacom as the wholly owned Nigerian company remains irrevocably committed to meeting and exceeding their expectations.

In addition to the offers, the company also used the opportunity of the unveiling to announce the 3rdinstallment of its proprietary Glo Free Data Day, which comes up on Tuesday, 31st October 2017. This offer is open to all subscribers who use up to 100MB plus N150 on voice calls or N250 on voice calls in the seven days preceding the Free Data Day. He explained the third Free Data Day followed overwhelming response to the offer in the two past editions.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

