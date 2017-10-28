Glo Supports SMEs at Jos Trade Fair

Globacom has thrown its weight behind the ongoing Jos Trade Fair in its bid to provide encouragement for small and medium scale industries in the state and Nigeria at large.

The fair equally provides opportunity for the company to engage in SIM Sales, registration and re-registration, product offerings, customer query resolutions at a dedicated Globacom pavilion where the company’s staff are available to attend to customers within Jos and its environs.

The trade fair with the theme, Sustaining the Promotion of Entrepreneurship through MSMEs for Economic Development, was conceptualised by the Plateau State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PLACCIMA) as a platform for various participants from within the state and across the country to exhibit their products, meet potential buyers and increase the state’s economic growth.

Globacom said in a press statement issued in Lagos that it wa showcasing its innovative and affordable telecommunications products, services and offerings including the loyalty reward schemes namely Everyday Bonanza, Glo Jumbo SIM and Free Data Day launched recently by the network. While disclosing that the fair provides a very good platform to engage with its numerous customers, the company added that it was willing to lend its support to the realisation of their social and business aspirations through its rich bouquet of products and services.

The company, which further expressed readiness to continue to partner with PLACCIMA to enhance the growth of SMEs in the state, said they were the bastion of economic advancement of nations.

It reiterated its readiness to continue to improve the quality of its telecom service in Plateau State and environs. According to the network, there was no place Glo had not reached in the whole of Plateau State.

At the opening of the fair at the Jos Polo Field, Plateau State, the Governor of the State, Mr Solomon Lalong who was represented by his deputy, Professor Sonny Tyoden, said the fair was in tandem with his administration’s resolve to strengthen trade and commerce. He commended PLACCIMA for providing encouragement for economic and commercial activities to thrive in the state.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

