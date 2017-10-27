GLOBAL LNG-Russian tender award stokes fresh Asian price rally – Reuters
|
GLOBAL LNG-Russian tender award stokes fresh Asian price rally
Reuters
LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) – Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices rose this week after a tender award from a Russian export plant set a bullish tone, reversing losses from earlier in the week. Spot prices LNG-AS for December delivery rose to $9 …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!