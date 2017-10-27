Globitex Launch Token Sale for Spot and Derivatives Exchange in Bitcoin

Institutional Bitcoin exchange Globitex, which is currently in limited beta, is holding a token sale to scale up operations with the aim of making Bitcoin a truly global currency. The exchange already offers institutional level FIX API for direct market access for algorithmic traders, paving the way for the virtual currency to become a universal … Continue reading Globitex Launch Token Sale for Spot and Derivatives Exchange in Bitcoin

The post Globitex Launch Token Sale for Spot and Derivatives Exchange in Bitcoin appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

