Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Globitex Launch Token Sale for Spot and Derivatives Exchange in Bitcoin

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency | 0 comments

Institutional Bitcoin exchange Globitex, which is currently in limited beta, is holding a token sale to scale up operations with the aim of making Bitcoin a truly global currency. The exchange already offers institutional level FIX API for direct market access for algorithmic traders, paving the way for the virtual currency to become a universal … Continue reading Globitex Launch Token Sale for Spot and Derivatives Exchange in Bitcoin

The post Globitex Launch Token Sale for Spot and Derivatives Exchange in Bitcoin appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.