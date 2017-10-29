Goalkeeper gets red card for urinating during league game

Salford City goalkeeper Max Crocombe was sent off for urinating during his team’s 2-1 win at Bradford Park Avenue, the West Yorkshire club have said.

Towards the end of the National League North match, attended by 533 spectators, Crocombe was given a red card by the referee.

A supporter is also believed to have reported 24-year-old New Zealander Crocombe to police.

In a tweet, Bradford Park Avenue announced: “We can confirm that Crocombe has been sent off for urinating during the game. We are not joking.”

Bradford PA club secretary Colin Barker told Press Association Sport: “That’s correct. He was told by the steward twice not to do it and he went ahead and had a pee.

“He went to the side of the stand as I understand it. I didn’t actually see it but the referee definitely sent him off for it because he was alerted to it by his linesman.

“One of our spectators has made a formal complaint so we’re waiting to see what will happen from there. But there’s no secret about it. It’s been reported to the police.”.

The post Goalkeeper gets red card for urinating during league game appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

