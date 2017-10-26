Pages Navigation Menu

Goge Africa’s Isaac And Nneka Moses Celebrate Their Love On 20th Wedding Anniversary

Posted on Oct 26, 2017

Popular TV couple, Isaac and Nneka Moses marked their 20th wedding anniversary yesterday, October 25. The couple, both presenters of the long-running Goge Africa travelogue, welcomed their first child, a boy in 2012, 13 years after their wedding. According to the couple They met on the set of a movie where they are to act …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

