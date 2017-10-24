Gombe Police arrest 19 suspected criminals

Police in Gombe State have arrested 19 suspects for allegedly committing various offences in the last two weeks, according to the Commissioner of Police, Attahiru Olukolu. Olukolu disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Gombe on Tuesday. According to him, the suspects included those who broke into the house of a teacher and removed 16 laptop computers meant for the education of his students.

