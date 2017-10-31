Goodluck Jonathan demands N1Bn from Olisa Metuh before He can appear in Court

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has sought an order directing Olisah Metuh to deposit a sum of N1bn to cover travelling expenses for himself and his security personnel from his home town in Bayelsa State, to Abuja. Justice Abang Okon, following several applications by Olisa Metuh, had ordered Jonathan to testify in defence of the former […]

