‘Goodluck Jonathan doled out N100bn and $295million cash in two weeks’ – VP Osinbajo

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the massive looting of the nation’s resources by the immediate past administration of President Goodluck Jonathan is responsible for the economic crunch the country suffers from under the present administration. Speaking yesterday in Lagos at a ‘Greater Nigeria Pastors Conference’ organised by Rev. Yomi Kasali’s-led Berean Ministers Group, Osinbajo …

