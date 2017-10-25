Goodluck Jonathan fails to show up for Olisa Metuh’s trial

The Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has failed to heed to the court’s order by not appearing before Justice Okon Abang, as the court begins sitting in the case of money laundering between the Federal Government and a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh. The Federal High Court had earlier …

The post Goodluck Jonathan fails to show up for Olisa Metuh’s trial appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

