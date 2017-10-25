Pages Navigation Menu

Goodluck Jonathan fails to show up for Olisa Metuh’s trial

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has failed to heed to the court’s order by not appearing before Justice Okon Abang, as the court begins sitting in the case of money laundering between the Federal Government and a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh. The Federal High Court had earlier …

