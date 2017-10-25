Google hit a screen snag, but the Pixel 2 XL still tops the Android heap
Google’s Pixel 2 XL has suffered quite a bit of negative press because of issues with its screen. We’re not denying there aren’t some problems with the POLED panel, but it has been blown way out of proportion.
The post Google hit a screen snag, but the Pixel 2 XL still tops the Android heap appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!