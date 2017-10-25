Gordon Chang: Chinese to Liberalise Bitcoin?

Author of best selling book, The Coming Collapse of China, Gordon Chang, is not optimistic about a loosening of legislation surrounding Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies following the 19th National Party Congress. Rumours have long circulated that with the change in leadership will come a more liberal attitude towards digital currencies. Speaking with The Street, Chang expressed his … Continue reading Gordon Chang: Chinese to Liberalise Bitcoin?

The post Gordon Chang: Chinese to Liberalise Bitcoin? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

