Gordon Chang: Chinese to Liberalise Bitcoin?

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Author of best selling book, The Coming Collapse of China, Gordon Chang, is not optimistic about a loosening of legislation surrounding Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies following the 19th National Party Congress. Rumours have long circulated that with the change in leadership will come a more liberal attitude towards digital currencies. Speaking with The Street, Chang expressed his … Continue reading Gordon Chang: Chinese to Liberalise Bitcoin?

The post Gordon Chang: Chinese to Liberalise Bitcoin? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

