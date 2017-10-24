Pages Navigation Menu

Gov. Aregbesola inaugurates N1.3bn high school in Ilesa

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Education

Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun on Tuesday inaugurated N1.3 billion Ilesa Government High School in an effort to ensure sound basic education in the state. Aregbesola said at the inauguration of the school in Ilesa that the gesture was in the fulfilment of his administration’s promise to provide functional basic education. The governor said that…

