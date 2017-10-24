Gov. Aregbesola inaugurates N1.3bn high school in Ilesa

Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun on Tuesday inaugurated N1.3 billion Ilesa Government High School in an effort to ensure sound basic education in the state. Aregbesola said at the inauguration of the school in Ilesa that the gesture was in the fulfilment of his administration’s promise to provide functional basic education. The governor said that…

The post Gov. Aregbesola inaugurates N1.3bn high school in Ilesa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

