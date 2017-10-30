Gov. Ayade presents 50 operational vehicles to security operatives

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has presented fifty operational vehicles to security operatives in the state. Speaking at the presentation, Governor Ayade said that “the state will not rest on its oars in ensuring adequate protection of lives and property of its citizenry at all times, hence our regular support to the operatives.” […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

