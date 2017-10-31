Gov. Dickson, Daddy Adeboye, CAN President, Others At Dedication Of Bayelsa Ecumenical Centre

Bayelsa State today is making history as dignitaries form different parts of the state converge in Bayelsa today for the dedication of Bayelsa Ecumenical Centre which is designed for christian worship and is capable of sitting at least 10,000 people in the main auditorium.

The dedication is still ongoing and is being aired live on AIT station. Those on ground today to make this ceremony successful is the governor of Bayelsa State himself, Gov. Sariake Dickson, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) along with the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Samson Ayokunle, his predecessor, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor and Bishop Felix Omobude, President Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Congregation was then trilled by the introduction of a special guest of honor all the way from USA with his wife, American gospel singer, Ron Kenoly as he sang and performed most of his hit tracks back in they days “Righteousness”, Sing for joy etc”

The vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo wasn’t able to make it and he was ably represented by the Aso Rock Chaplaincy. Gov. Sariake also inaugurated the management team who is vested with the responsibility of managing that 10,000 capacity mega edifice.