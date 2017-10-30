Gov Dickson’s Alleged Defection To APC, A Liability, Chieftain Warns Amaechi, Others

A chieftain of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has asked Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to seek caution in an attempt to bring through the back door into the party Governor Seriaki Dickson of Bayelsa state, saying any attempt to disrupt the peace within the party in the state will be resisted.

In a statement the Bayelsa state party chieftain signed on Monday said governor Dickson style of politics and his antecedents are contrary to democratic value in APC adding that he is a liability whose aim is to bring confusion into the party.

According to him, Dickson is known for political uncertainty and instability which is capable of destabilizing the winning structure currently, the APC leadership has put in place in the state.

Dickson had earlier in a publication in one of the national dailies expressed doubt that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), if not put together would emerge victorious during the forthcoming presidential poll, saying some forces within the major opposition party in the country are tearing it apart.

As the chairman of PDP reconciliation committee, Governor Seriake Dickson said: ‘’I was very serious about rebuilding the party to take over power at the centre and everyone knows what I did. I did everything, built consensus but I think there are forces within the PDP that are against a cohesive and a strong PDP that will take power at the centre.

‘’I pray that the party overcome and realize the need to overcome these forces within the PDP that are placing selfish ambition and ego above the need to build a strong party that can take power at the centre.

“As a person, I’m an opposition man and I am very comfortable being in the opposition. There are not many governors who can survive the kind of election I survived. I believe that my party has a lot of work to do and we should pray for it so that the country can have a real taste of two strong parties’’.

Governor Dickson expressed hope that the proposed convention of the party coming up in November would be able to address the internal problems of the PDP.

‘’All their politics have always been with the party at the center using everything for their election. They should learn from what we did here. I am the only governor who has won a governorship reelection in this state on the platform of a party that is different from the party at the center; the only one so far.

‘’Of all the governors, I am the only one that has won a reelection when the center is a different party. Now, I think later in November we shall see what happens in Anambra State. A number of people take this background for granted. So, I pray that the PDP survives. Nigeria needs PDP; Nigeria needs a strong party in opposition. I wish my party and the Nigeria democracy the best’’.

The APC Chieftain observed that with utterances as these from the Bayelsa State Governor, his defection to APC is for a self acclaimed purpose and not for the interest of the party and the people of the state.

“Governor Seriake Dickson’s antecedent as a politician is not to be reckoned with and so his movement to the ruling party is for a special motive not far from coming to destabilize the APC.

“We must ask the governor what his motives behind his decamping to APC are. This is a party he has castigated many times in the past. Is he now joining the party for good or for destruction”, he queried.

“I hereby call on the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and all those plotting for the governor to join APC to also tread with caution because his motive is not known to us and his coming to the party will do more damage to the existing peace in the state chapter”, Yekini stated.