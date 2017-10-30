Gov Emmanuel tasks INEC on creation of additional registration centres

By Chioma Onuegbu

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to create more voters registration centres and increase the number of machines in all the local government areas across the state in its ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise.

Emmanuel said doing so will enable all eligible voters, including those in the hinterland, to get registered before the end of the exercise and be ready to participate in the forthcoming general elections.

He spoke when the state’s new Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Mr Mike Igini, paid him a courtesy visit in his office at Government House, Uyo. He promised to support the commission with the necessary logistics to discharge its assignment in the state.

He said: “Carrying out the Continuous Voter Registration exercise at only one point in each of the 31 local government areas is already a setback. So, we will provide necessary logistics if INEC officials are willing and prepared to get across to the people in the riverine areas. The expectations of Akwa Ibom people from INEC is very high. There is need to ensure improvement upon previous elections.”

Speaking earlier, Mr. Igini, who assumed duties in the state last month, announced plans by the commission to take the continuous voter registration to polling units in due course to ensure that all eligible voters in the state are registered before the end of the exercise.

