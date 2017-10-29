Gov Shettima wins FCT journalists’ award for excellence in governance
Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima on Saturday night received an Award of Excellence for his efficient handling of the Boko Haram crisis in the State. The award was conferred on him by over 300 journalists working in Abuja through their mother body, the Nigerian Union of Journalists, FCT council. The event was well attended by hundreds […]
Gov Shettima wins FCT journalists' award for excellence in governance
