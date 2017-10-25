Gov. Ugwuanyi honours another Enugu indigene with 9 A1s in WAEC

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Wednesday at the hallowed chambers of the State Executive Council (EXCO) honored another indigene of the state, a 16-year-old student of Dowen College, Lagos, Miss Nnenna Eneh, who scored A1 in all the nine subjects she sat for in the 2017 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination. The […]

Gov. Ugwuanyi honours another Enugu indigene with 9 A1s in WAEC

