Gov. Ugwuanyi honours another Enugu indigene with 9 A1s in WAEC
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Wednesday at the hallowed chambers of the State Executive Council (EXCO) honored another indigene of the state, a 16-year-old student of Dowen College, Lagos, Miss Nnenna Eneh, who scored A1 in all the nine subjects she sat for in the 2017 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination. The […]
Gov. Ugwuanyi honours another Enugu indigene with 9 A1s in WAEC
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!