Gov Umahi Renames Abakaliki Township Stadium After Ebonyi Oldest Man, Ngele

As Obi, others eulogize Ebonyi SSG’s father

Obinna Ogbonnaya, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi Saturday renamed the Abakaliki Township Stadium after the oldest man in the state and father of Senator Sylvanus Ngiji Ngele, Pa Ngele Oruta who died at the age of 112.

Speaking at Umuezeokoha community, Ezza North local government area of the state during the funeral ceremony of late Pa Joseph Odoh, father of the Secretary to the State Government SSG, Prof Bernard Odoh, Governor Umahi said his decision to rename the state stadium after Ngele was because of his numerous contribution towards the unity of the state.

He commended the entire people of both Ezza and Izzi clans which are the major political blocs within the Abakaliki zone for their support and consistency in his administration and promised to build the Abakaliki Ring road which connects eight out of the 13 local government areas of the state.

He however eulogized Pa Joseph Odoh for advancing civilization in the entire community and described him as a man who contributed his quota to development of his immediate environment and the state in general.

He also promised to construct new classroom blocks in the Community primary school, Onunweke-Isiofia which will be named after the late father of the state Chief Scribe.

“Each time I make a move, what I try to do is to watch the roads and see how we can build it to add value to the lives of our people. On getting to this community, I didn’t know that this road was one of the roads we had earlier commenced work and earth works had been completed up to six kilometres out of the 12 kilometers, I will ask you people to give us this day, this year is almost gone but we must start construction in January, 2018. We are also going to build the Okaleru road and the bridge which connects you people to Ebiaji, the headquarters of Ezza North council area which shall be named after Pa Joseph Odoh. I have directed the UBEB to commence construction of classroom block in this primary school which shall also be named after the late sage and father of the best and most hard working SSG”

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi also eulogized the deceased and described him as a man who weathered all storm to train his children and give them best of education which produced one of the youngest Professors.

Among the dignitaries that attended the funeral ceremony which began with funeral mass officiated by the Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Most Rev Dr. Micahel Okoro included the wife of the governor, Mrs. Rachael Umahi, wife of the deputy, Mrs. Nnenna Igwe and members of the State Executive Councuil as well as former Minister of Power, Prof Barth Nnaji.