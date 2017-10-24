Government establishes fund for Major Mahama – Ghana News Agency
Government establishes fund for Major Mahama
Ghana News Agency
Accra, Oct.24 GNA – The government has revealed that it would establish a Trust Fund in the name of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama. The fund which would be called “Major Mahama” Trust Fund is to cater for the welfare his wife and children.
