Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Al-Makura sends Naspoly rector, others, on compulsory leave

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has directed the Rector, Registrar and Bursar of the Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia; Silas Gyar, Labani Dio Joseph and Abdullahi Akyo respectively to go on compulsory leave pending the investigation of their activities in the institutions. The governor made this known in a statement signed by the secretary to […]

Governor Al-Makura sends Naspoly rector, others, on compulsory leave

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.