Governor Bello has no power to ban trade unions in Kogi – SSANU

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Kogi State University chapter, on Thursday, said the state governor, Yahaya Bello, has no power to proscribe it as a union. The association, therefore, told its members to disregard the prescription order and regard it as a rumour and a mere expression of words by the governor. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

