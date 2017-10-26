Governor Bello Splashes N10m, Coaster Bus On Niger Tornadoes, Captain Aliko Eager To Achieve More With Club – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Governor Bello Splashes N10m, Coaster Bus On Niger Tornadoes, Captain Aliko Eager To Achieve More With Club
Complete Sports Nigeria
Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has rewarded players and officials of Niger Tornadoes with N10m and new coaster bus for their second place finish in the 2017Aiteo Cup, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. The football-loving Governor who was …
Niger Tornadoes receive N10m gift
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!