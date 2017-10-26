Pages Navigation Menu

Governor Bello Splashes N10m, Coaster Bus On Niger Tornadoes, Captain Aliko Eager To Achieve More With Club – Complete Sports Nigeria

Governor Bello Splashes N10m, Coaster Bus On Niger Tornadoes, Captain Aliko Eager To Achieve More With Club
Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has rewarded players and officials of Niger Tornadoes with N10m and new coaster bus for their second place finish in the 2017Aiteo Cup, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. The football-loving Governor who was …
