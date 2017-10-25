Governor Fayose escapes death as mystery fire engulfs vehicle [PHOTOS]

Daily Post Nigeria

A white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon belonging to Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, was on Tuesday completely burnt down on the Oshodi-Oworonshoki expressway in Lagos. Confirming the incident, Fayose's spokesman, Lere Olayinka said the SUV …



and more »