Governor Fayose escapes death as mystery fire engulfs vehicle [PHOTOS]

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

A white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon belonging to Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, was on Tuesday completely burnt down on the Oshodi-Oworonshoki expressway in Lagos. Confirming the incident, Fayose’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka said the SUV caught fire on the motion but the Governor was not in the vehicle. “No casualty recorded. Cause of the fire […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

