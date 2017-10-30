Govs struggle to take pictures with new SGFat APC caucus meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE All Progressives Congress, APC, caucus meeting started 8:30pm at the New Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President in attendance.

The meeting also has in attendance the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun and the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun as well as the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha.

But the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar was conspicuously absent as at press time.

This is as the Governors were struggling to snap pictures with the new SGF, Mustapha.

Before the caucus meeting, President Buhari had met sesperately with Saraki, Dogara, Oyegun and the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

The caucus meeting was coming before the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting taking place today. The party has not held NEC meeting for about two years.

The leader of the party, Bola Tinubu arrived at the meeting with some governors from South West and the immediate past National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande shortly after the President and Vice President were seated.

The Senate President and the Speaker also came after the meeting had started.

The roll call of members present are former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, former Speaker of House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh and former deputy speaker, Chibudom Nwuche.

Governors in attendance were the chairman of APC Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi who was the first to arrive at about 7:30pm, Sokoto -Aminu Tambuwal, Niger – Sani Bello, Nasarawa – Tanko Al-Makura, Bauchi -Mohammed Abubakar, Adamawa – Bindo Jibrila, Plateau – Simon Lalong, Benue – Samuel Ortom, Katsina – Aminu Maisari, Zamfari – Abdulaziz Yari and Jigawa – Abubakar Badaru.

Also in attendance are Borno- Kashim Shettima, Kaduna – Nasir El-Rufai, Ondo – Rotimi Akaredolu

Ogun – Ibikunle Amosun, Bauchi – Mohammed Abubakar, and Oyo – Abiola Ajumobi.

Deputy Governor Osun Mrs. Titi Laoye-Tomori was also in attendance.

Some ministers in attendance were Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Ameachi, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe and that of Science and Technology, Dr.. Ogbonnaya Onu.

Former governors in attendance include Adams Oshiomhole of Edo state, Segun Oshoba (Ogun), Segun Oni (Ekiti), Niyi Adebayo (Ondo), Jim Nwabodo (Former governor of old Anambra State), Martins Elechi (Ebonyi), Ahmed Yerima (Zamfara), Timipreye Silva (Bayelsa), Senator Joshua Dariye (Plateau) and former military administrator of Lagos State, Buba Marwa (retd).

Other notable Personalties in attendance were Don Etiebet, Col. Abdulmumuni Aminu (retd), Senator Osita Izunaso, Senato Andy Uba.

Meanwhile shortly before the commencement of the meeting, governors and ministers were seen congratulating the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gida Mustapha.

They were also seen struggling to take pictures with him amidst the congratulatory handshakes.

The post Govs struggle to take pictures with new SGFat APC caucus meeting appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

