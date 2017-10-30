Govt borrowings are driving interest rates upward — Chioke, CEO, Afinvest

Vanguard

AT the backdrop of its 2017 Banking Sector Report, Managing Director, Afrinvest West Africa, Mr. Ike Chioke, in this interview, spoke on current developments in the banking sector. Excerpts: By Adaeze Okechukwu. WHAT are the implications of the …



and more »