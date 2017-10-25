Pages Navigation Menu

Grace dates Vapostori – NewsDay

Posted on Oct 25, 2017


ZimEye – Zimbabwe News

Grace dates Vapostori
NewsDay
FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe has organised a massive campaign rally, possibly early next month, with members of various apostolic sects at Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield, Harare, as she extends her tentacles ahead of the Zanu PF extraordinary congress set …
