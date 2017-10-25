Grace dates Vapostori – NewsDay
ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
Grace dates Vapostori
NewsDay
FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe has organised a massive campaign rally, possibly early next month, with members of various apostolic sects at Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield, Harare, as she extends her tentacles ahead of the Zanu PF extraordinary congress set …
First Lady fulfills promise
Grace Donates 3000 Chicks
