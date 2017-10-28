Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Great job beating ISIS in Syria — now let’s keep them out of Africa – TheCable

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in World | 0 comments


TheCable

Great job beating ISIS in Syria — now let's keep them out of Africa
TheCable
The recent report that U.S.-backed forces declared victory in the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa is one of several examples proving the tides are turning against the notorious terrorist group. It also affirms the battle-tested notion that when the United

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.