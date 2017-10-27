Grimsby Homeowner Values Bitcoin Over Property
Recently, we reported on multiple examples of luxury homes being offered in exchange for cryptocurrency. The latest property seller wishing to receive digital currency as opposed to fiat is somewhat lower profile than the stories previously covered. Sean Atkinson told online news publication TheRegister that he’d noticed others offering their high end properties for Bitcoin … Continue reading Grimsby Homeowner Values Bitcoin Over Property
