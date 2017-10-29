Pages Navigation Menu

Group solicits support to build cancer centre

Anambra State Women In USA has called for support in its quest to build a World Class Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Center.

President of the association, Dr Anthonia Uche Umeh said the Center, when completed, will create opportunities for health professionals, as well as, provide a full spectrum of cancer care, including screening, diagnosis, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery, patient follow-up, and palliative care.

Umeh said that the Center would create opportunities for locally trained health professionals to better hone their skills. Noting that Breast Cancer is the most common cancer in women, she said the victim’s survival would partly depend on early detection and treatment, reason educating the people and screening them in their communities and thereafter giving them access to treatment is critical.

