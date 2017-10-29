Group solicits support to build cancer centre

Anambra State Women In USA has called for support in its quest to build a World Class Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Center.

President of the association, Dr Anthonia Uche Umeh said the Center, when completed, will create opportunities for health professionals, as well as, provide a full spectrum of cancer care, including screening, diagnosis, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery, patient follow-up, and palliative care.

Umeh said that the Center would create opportunities for locally trained health professionals to better hone their skills. Noting that Breast Cancer is the most common cancer in women, she said the victim’s survival would partly depend on early detection and treatment, reason educating the people and screening them in their communities and thereafter giving them access to treatment is critical.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

