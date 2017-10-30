Grow grasscutter if you want more money

Stories by Steve Agbota

The income generating potential of grasscutter production is yet to be maximised by farmers in Nigeria. And that is because the demand for the animal is everywhere. This is the time to invest in this emerging niche. For now, demand for breeding colonies and table size are not being met and it will remain so for a while.

Research has shown that a substance called cholesterol in the fat of red meat can cause heart problems. Most health experts also agree that eating white meat is necessary for a healthy diet. Problems with cholesterol can be avoided by switching from red meat to white meat such as grasscutter, snail, rabbit, among others.

To this end, many people especially rich men are now switching to white meat, which makes the demand for grasscutter increasingly significant. Even the hotels, restaurants, pepper soup joints are in search of steady supply of grasscutter but unfortunately, the supply is still very low and unavailable.

Investigations reveal that with N50,000 one can start the business. All what potential farmers need is some practical trainings on how to handle them. 500 grasscutter can earn you between N2 million and N2.75 million as a market ready grasscutter is sold between N4,000 to N5,500.

Grasscutter farming is highly profitable and the animal reproduces very quickly and in good numbers. A fully-grown female grasscutter after gestation, carries the pregnancy for 140 – 150 days and deliver about twice a year.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Jovana Integrated Farms, Prinze Arinze Onebunne said; “If you’d like to turn a profit raising livestock, consider grasscutter meat. Established grasscutter entrepreneurs are struggling to provide Nigeria’s grasscutter meat buyers with a ready supply of tasty, wholesome product. It’s a wide-open market and many more producers are needed. Grow grasscutter if you want more money.

He said there are many reasons for raising grasscutters. Not only are they friendly, but they would entertain “you with their antics.” In addition, the grasscutter will also eat up your kitchen vegetable waste.

On why people should consider investing in grasscutter farming, Onebunne explained some of the reasons below:

Very cheap to start

Grasscutter raising can be started with a wooden cage and one family of grasscutters breeders normally called a colony, is sold for N50,000 to N60,000 depending on the age and specie. A colony comprises one male and four females. The cage can be constructed at a cost of N10,000 by any roadside carpenter.

For meat production

Raising grasscutters for meat production is ideal; they are fast growing rodents, live the longest and are also the toughest of all domesticated rodents. They reach a good weight with little supplement feeding and the most preferred bush meat. Male grasscutter on average reach a size up to 2-times larger than chicken meat. Additionally, they grow quickly and can be sold as a breeder at young age as of 12-weeks after a diet of primarily milk and pasture. This combination of cheap feed and fast maturation makes grasscutter profitable for those raising the rodent for market purposes.

For breeding stock production

This is one of the most lucrative aspects of grasscutter farming. The turnover period could be very short, maximum of 3-4 months after birth. Grasscutter breeding family comprising one male and four females referred to as a colony. This colony can produce between 50 and 56 more grasscutters in just one year if well managed.

For employment creation

The business of producing, processing, exporting, transporting, financing and servicing grasscutter products should give employment to many people. Rearing of grasscutter for local consumption will decrease importation of frozen meat, chicken, fish and turkey into the country and producing grasscutter for export will greatly enhance the economic potential.

For high multiplication

They can produce many litters. In this category, they are next to pigs and rabbits. A female grasscutter of good species can deliver up to 14 babies in a year. They have a rearing period of 24 to 26 weeks and they have a high rate of ailment resistance.

For steady profit

The best way I know to put good food on the table and more naira notes in your pocket without a large investment is raising grasscutters. The profits can come in many ways. You can sell your grasscutters live or smoked to restaurants, the manure for fertilizer to horticulturists or for worm growing; even the breeding family of one-male and four-females can bring huge money.

The market is everywhere

Grasscutter is like hot cake in most restaurants, the demand for grasscutter meat in the local and international market has been growing. However, Onebunne said primary objective of Jovana farms is to bring the golden opportunity to the doorstep of every Nigerian as a very sure and potent means of conquering poverty.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News.

