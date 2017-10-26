GSSS Pyakasa Emerges Winner Of AUST Science And Technology

By Patience Iive Ihejirika

Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Pyakasa last week, beat Glisten International Academy, Jabi to emerge winner of the 1st African University of Science and Technology quiz competition for selected secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The school scored a total of 249 points as against 209 points scored by Glisten International Academy, Jabi to become overall winner of the competition organised by AUST to mark its 10th year anniversary.

To qualify for the finals, GSSS, Pyakasa had earlier beaten Stella Maris College, Life camp while Glisten International Academy, Jabi outsmarted the School of the Gifted, Gwagwalada .

At the end of the competition, Glisten International Academy, Jabi came 2nd while the 3rd position went to the School of the gifted Gwagwalada.

In his remarks, the President of African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abuja, Professor Kingston Nyamapfene expressed his pleasure over the high spirit of competitiveness shown by the various schools and the organizers for a good planning which led to the successful hosting of the competition this year.