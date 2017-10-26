Guarda partners with Changelly. More tokens to come.

Guarda team constantly stands up for the users’ happiness and comes to the market with new features every single day. Guarda wallet is the most secure lightwallet on the market. The user’s private key is securely stored in the Android key storage and is not transmitted anywhere. A number of unique options make the wallet … Continue reading Guarda partners with Changelly. More tokens to come.

The post Guarda partners with Changelly. More tokens to come. appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

