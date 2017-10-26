Pages Navigation Menu

Guarda partners with Changelly. More tokens to come.

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

Guarda team constantly stands up for the users’ happiness and comes to the market with new features every single day. Guarda wallet is the most secure lightwallet on the market. The user’s private key is securely stored in the Android key storage and is not transmitted anywhere. A number of unique options make the wallet … Continue reading Guarda partners with Changelly. More tokens to come.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC.

