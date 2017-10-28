Guardiola encouraged as Man City maintain lead – Vanguard
Vanguard
Guardiola encouraged as Man City maintain lead
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was heartened by the way his side stayed five points clear at the top of the Premier League table despite making hard work of a 3-2 victory away to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. Manchester City coach, Pep …
