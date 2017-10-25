Guardiola Lauds Bravo’s Heroics

Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on goalie, Claudio Bravo for his heroics against Wolves, as they made it to the quarterfinals.

Manchester City could not break down Wolves over 120 minutes, as the match ended goalless after extra time.

Bravo proved to be the hero on penalties, saving two spotkicks, as City won 4-1 after extra time.

“Claudio helped us to qualify for the next round,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“You analyse how many chances we had and how many they had and we had more, but in the special moments Claudio was outstanding.

“I don’t know [if it was his best game for City] but of course he was so determined in terms of their one against ones with the goalkeeper, and then to save two penalties – so he is the man of the match by far.

“It is good for us, it is important to continue in that competition. It is a special competition for many reasons. We played with determination.”

Guardiola added: “Claudio gave us the chance to go through, I’m so happy for him, the way he trains, he made a good performance.

“Last season was not easy for him, but he is a goalkeeper of a high level – he deserved that performance.”

The post Guardiola Lauds Bravo’s Heroics appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

